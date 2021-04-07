Four members of the Anglican Church of Zaria Diocese have been reportedly kidnapped by bandits along the Kachia-Kaduna Road in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The incident was said to have occurred in the early hours of Tuesday when the bandits barricaded the road and opened fire on a bus said to belong to the church and a truck carrying firewood.

While the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna, Samuel Aruwan, stated that eight people were killed during separate attacks in the area on Tuesday, authorities in the church confirmed the attack to Channels Television.

The Archbishop of Anglican Church, Kaduna Province, Most Rev. Buba Lamido, said the bandits abducted four of the passengers, injured four others, while the driver of the bus was shot dead.

He noted that one of the injured persons have been discharged from the hospital while the remaining three were receiving treatment.

Aruwan on his part had also told Channels Television that 10 people were killed on Tuesday and four others injured in separate attacks by bandits in Kajuru, Chikun and Kachia LGAs.

He said armed bandits barricaded the Kaduna-Kachia Road around Kadanye village in Kajuru LGA and opened fire on a bus.

Five people, according to Aruwan, were killed in the attack, and three others sustained gunshot injuries, while a truck driver was killed at the Doka axis of the road when bandits shot at his vehicle.

In Kachia LGA, bandits invaded a herders’ settlement in Inlowo village, killing one Ibrahim Haruna before carting away 180 cows belonging to the victim.

A group of armed men also attacked Akilbu village within Kachia where two persons sitting in a vehicle were shot.

One of the victims was later confirmed killed in the hospital, while the other one was said to be responding to treatment.

Two persons were also killed in another attack by bandits around Ungwan Yako village in Chikun LGA after bandits barricaded the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road around the general area and opened fire on a moving vehicle.

According to security reports, bandits barricaded the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road around the general area and opened fire on a moving vehicle.

Two people were hit, and one of them lost his life while the other person was injured taken to a hospital for medical attention.

In another incident, police operatives on a routine patrol foiled an attack by bandits along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road in the Buruku area.

The operatives were said to have rushed to the scene of the attack and engaged the bandits in a gun battle, who then retreated.

This led to the rescue of the two victims – Fahad Lawal and Usman Shehu – who have been taken to a hospital for treatment.

Aruwan stated that security operatives were conducting operations at identified locations in the general area with a view to arresting the bandits.

Channels TV.