Bandits, kidnappers have relocated to Kwara, Kogi — Gani Adams

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, said bandits and kidnappers have relocated to Kwara and Kogi States, insisting that the spate of insecurity in the two states is becoming very disheartening and alarming.

Aare Adams spoke on the security situation on Saturday at the 2021 edition of the Oya Festival in Ira, Kwara State.

Adams bemoaned the increasing rate of kidnapping in the state, adding that reports at his disposal indicated that some criminal elements have relocated to the state.

He urged Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq of Kwara State to create a state security outfit that can help combat the growing influx of bandits and kidnappers.

He said: “Governor AbdulRasaq needs to provide adequate security for the people of the state as well as the visitors.

“The report that some of the bad elements, including bandits and kidnappers, have relocated to Kwara and Kogi States is alarming.

“So the Kwara State Governor needs to improve on the security situation in the state by using the Amotekun structure to combat the growing spate of insecurity in the state.

“The success recorded in securing the South West through Amotekun is encouraging and the security initiative is yielding positive outcome.”

The Yoruba generalissimo stated further that Oya is one of the ancestors of Yoruba and a model for women, adding that the governor needs to explore the tourism potentials of the state

Iba Adams added: “There are over 84 tourist sites in Kwara State.

“These are places of interest for tourists and the people of the state.

“In Kwara State, there is the popular Esie Museum, Asa Dam, Owu Waterfalls, Sobi Hill, Jebba and Okuta Ilorin among others.

“It is the responsibility of the Kwara State Government to explore the tourism potentials of the state in the most amazing way.

“Tourism all over the world is a big business and Kwara State cannot be left out in the new business.

“That is why it is very important for the Governor to explore the tourism potentials of the state.”

Meanwhile, the Guest Lecturer at the event, Olaniyan Olusoji, said there is the need for the Yoruba to sustain the culture, tradition and heritage of the race, adding that the only way to sustain it is to promote festivals and document the history of Yoruba people.

Olusoji said: It is our responsibility to keep our language, rich culture, tradition and heritage from going extinction.

“By creating festivals like these, we can easily project the Yoruba tradition for the next generation.”

Expressing his appreciation to Aare Adams for his consistency in promoting cultural tourism, Oba Wahab Oyetoro, who was the Royal Host of the event, said the Olokun Festival Foundation has been wonderful in promoting the Yoruba cultural identity.

Oba Oyetoro disclosed further that Ira town has benefitted immensely from celebrating the annual Oya festival in the town.

“We are most grateful to the Chief Promoter of the Olokun Festival Foundation and for providing the template for us to celebrate our ancestors,” Oba Oyetoro said.

Some of the guests present at the event included ambassador Akeem Babs, an event consultant and guru; and members of the National Executive Council and National Coordinating Council of the Oodua Peoples Congress.

—