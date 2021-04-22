Some bandits in the early hours of Thursday attacked Idon General Hospital in the Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, kidnapping two nurses on night duty.

It was gathered that the hoodlums stormed the hospital through the fence, shooting indiscriminately and in the process took away two nurses.

The incident is coming on the heels of bandits’ attack on Greenfield University along the Kaduna – Abuja highway in Chikun Local Government Area of the state, killing a staff member of the institution while several students were abducted.

The Chairman of Kajuru local government area, Casfra Caino, who confirmed the incident to newsmen on Thursday, urged residents of the area to remain calm.