Some gunmen in separate attacks invaded three Local Government Areas in Kaduna State on Sunday killing four persons, including a Professor’s son, two vigilante members, and one other.

This was disclosed by the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement on Monday.

The local governments in which the attacks were carried out were Igabi, Zaria and Giwa, with Anaba village and Birnin Yero town, both in Igabi LGA, being the first to be attacked.

One person, Lawali Abdulhameed, was killed by the bandits as they made to flee.

Aruwan said the bandits stormed Wusasa in Zaria LGA, where they kidnapped the Wazirin Wusasa (title holder), Prof. Aliyu Mohammed, in his residence, while his son, Abdulaziz Aliyu, was killed.

He said Mohammed’s nephew, Abba Kabiru, who was with him when the attackers stormed his residence, was shot.

In Iyatawa village of Giwa LGA, bandits on motorcycles in large number were repelled by some vigilantes, forcing the gunmen to retreat.

They however, killed two of the vigilantes during the exchange of gunfire.

Aruwan said: “Two of the local vigilantes, Malam Auwalu and Alassan Shehu, were sadly killed during the encounter as ground and air patrols were quickly mobilized to the location for a comprehensive engagement.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai on receiving the reports, sent condolences to the families of the slain residents and vigilantes, praying for the repose of their souls. He also prayed for speedy recovery for the injured.

“The Governor also thanked the military for the swift response in deploying forces to the affected community in Giwa local government area.”