No fewer than five persons were abducted in Zaria, Kaduna State as the celebration of Christmas was ongoing.

According to available information, the armed gunmen, said to be bandits, stormed the town, taking five persons with them.

A local told newsmen on Sunday: “They came to our area with arms and ammunition and kidnapped five persons.

“The five persons live very close to my house at Kuregu Wusasa, opposite new ECWA church.”

There was no official reaction to the incident as at press time.