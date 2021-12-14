The Department of State Services said now that bandits have crossed the line, they will now be crushed.

The spokesman of the Secret Police, Dr. Peter Afunanya, disclosed this at a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday.

Afunanya said that while the bandits are planning to recruit students, he revealed that there were also plots to harm students, members of the National Assembly/State Houses of Assembly on holiday and other public/private sector workers on vacation.

He said: “Let me reiterate at this juncture that those who sponsor kidnapping, banditry, terrorism, insurgency and all kinds of attacks on security agents, civilians and vulnerable populations should have a rethink.

“These persons, whether in the North or South, know themselves.

“There is no doubt that they have crossed the lines and it is now time to crush them.”

The service also warned politicians, religious and opinion leader to mind their utterances ahead 2023 general election, saying it would deal decisively with anybody that attempts to destabilise peace of the country.

According to Afunanya: “The Service therefore warns that those who are involved in these should desist from such destabilising acts.

“It also enjoins politicians to play by the rule and avoid statements or activities capable of inflaming the fires of division and violence prior to 2023 elections.

“Opinion moulders like the clergy, religious and traditional rulers are also to guard their utterances and avoid inciting pronouncements.”