The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has raised the alarm over the continued invasion of forests in the state by bandits.

Ganduje, who pleaded with the military to take urgent action against the gathering of bandits in parts of Falgore forest, said this on Thursday when he visited the Defence and Services Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.

The Governor visited the Service Chiefs for the first time since their appointments by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said: “I am also here to seek the help of the Army to sustain the peace in Kano State.

“Bandits have converted some forests in the state to hideouts.

“We are building houses, schools and hospitals for herdsmen in some of the forests, but we want the Army to commence activities at the Falgore forest.”

Speaking at the meeting with the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Farouk Yahaya, Ganduje urged the Army to hasten the work on the Army Training Depot in Falgore forest.

He said this was to ensure that the military took total control of the forest.

Ganduje attributed the prevailing peace in the state to the cordial relationship between the government and security agencies.

Yahaya promised to visit Falgore to see how work could resume on the army training facility in the forest.

He said the army in synergy with sister services and other security agencies was committed to overcoming security challenges across the country.

Ganduje also visited the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, and other Service Chiefs.