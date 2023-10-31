Bandits gun down Policemen at Zamfara checkpoint

Three policemen were killed in an attack on a checkpoint in Tsafe local government area of Zamfara state, reports Daily Trust.

A source said the policemen were conducting stop-and-search operation along Funtua-Gudau Highway when the bandits struck.

He said, “Three Policemen were said to have been killed while the driver of the police patrol van and five other policemen ran into the bush for safety.

“While the driver was later found unconscious in the bush and rushed to Tsafe General Hospital, the whereabouts of the remaining five policemen could not be ascertained.

“The police driver is currently receiving medical attention at the hospital. The man is still unconscious as at the time I went to the hospital. He could not sit properly.”

The source added that the checkpoint which is located less than two kilometres away from Tsafe town was attacked around 1pm.

“We learnt that the bandits kept their motorbikes in the nearby farms away from the check-point and then trekked to the location and killed three of them.

Another source told Daily Trust that the Policemen on duty during the attack were nine, saying “I passed them few minutes before the unfortunate attack. The incident occurred 30 minutes after I passed the check-point.”

The police authorities are yet to react to the latest incident in the rising wave of insecurity affecting Zamfara.