Bandits free 10 more Kaduna Baptist students, keep 11

The Christian Association of Nigeria on Sunday said 10 more students of Bethel Baptist School in Kaduna State have been released.

The Vice President of CAN (19 Northern States and Abuja) and its chairman in Kaduna State, Rev. Joseph John Hayab, said this in a short WhatsApp message .

He said, “Ten more students of Baptist High School were released this afternoon. We have 11 now with bandits.

“We are thanking all Nigerians for their prayers and support.

“We are trusting God that the rest will be released very soon. All have been reunited with their parents.”