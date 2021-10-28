Bandits demand N60m to release abducted Niger worshippers alive

Three days after causing mayhem, bandits have demanded N60 million ransom from families of abducted worshippers in Maza-Kuka community, Mashegu local government area of Niger State.

It should be recalled that the bandits in their numbers stormed the community in the early hours of Monday, went straight to a mosque while the victims were performing their morning prayers (Subhi) and attacked them leaving several others injured.

According to an impeccable source who sought anonymity, the abductors threatened that if the ransom is not paid as soon as possible, they may not see their relatives alive.

It should be recalled that, some persons were confirmed killed and 11 abducted including the Chief Imam of the community.

The source, “they (kidnappers) called one of our villagers and are demanding N60 million as ransom before those kidnapped can regain their freedom.

“The whole community is confused, we are still worried about those kidnapped. They threatened that if we do not pay the amount demanded, we may not see them again.”

It should be noted that the state government had reiterated that it will not yield or succumb to bandits buying paying ransom.

The Commissioner of Police, Monday Kuryas in a statement however said unspecified number of persons were killed and only seven persons were abducted.

He assured that armed security personnel had since been deployed to the area to ensure the arrest of miscreants undermining the peaceful coexistence among residents.