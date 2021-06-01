Bandits, who abducted children attending Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School in Tegina town in Rafi Local Government of Niger State, have demanded N110m ransom for their release.

The school headmaster, Alhaji Abubakar Alhassan, disclosed this on Tuesday.

He said the bandits made contact with the school on Monday to demand for the ransom.

Alhassan told reporters the bandits claimed to have 156 children in their custody, adding they threatened to kill them if the ransom is not paid.

Alhassan lamented the State Government has insisted that it would not pay the ransom but would engage in negotiation with the bandits.

It was g athered that parents of the children and the community have started soliciting funds for release of their children.

Niger Deputy Governor Ahmed Ketso has stated the government would not pay ransom for the release of the children.

He said the government believes that negotiation would work like it did during Kagara boys abduction.