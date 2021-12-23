Bandits burn man alive in his car in Katsina

Two weeks after the outrage over the burning alive of passengers in Sokoto State, bandits have set someone on fire in Fasakari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

This development was confirmed by the Deputy Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly, Shehu Dalhatu Tafoki.

The trained Engineer, who is the member representing Faskari Constituency, confirmed the development to Daily Trust,

He told the referred newspaper that the incident was one of the four attacks recorded in the area within a week.

The lawmaker said some other persons were killed while others were abducted.

Tafoki said: “They attacked Kwakware village where they abducted 17 people, mostly women.

“The following day, the stopped a driver, killed and burnt him in his car.

“Only yesterday, Tuesday, they killed seven people and abducted five, and the place where the attacks took place was just a short distance from a military checkpoint.”