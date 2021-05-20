No fewer than eight people have been killed in Ungwan Gaida village in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State by bandits, who also attacked the Assemblies Church of God in the area.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday.

Aruewan said the bandits also burnt down several other houses during the attack.

He said in another development, the Nigerian Navy troops stationed in Kujama general area killed three bandits and arrested two accomplices after repelling an attack on Wakwodna community, near Kasso village, also in Chikun LGA.

According to operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government, the troops stationed at the Kujama Checkpoint responded to reports of an attack on Wakwodna village and swiftly deployed for intervention.

The bandits fled into surrounding bushes on sighting the troops and abandoned some rustled cattle, which were rounded up and returned to their rightful owners.

The troops engaged the bandits just before Kaso village and in the gunfight, three bandits were neutralised.

Two locals, who were injured in the exchange, were evacuated for medical attention.

During the operation, the troops arrested a suspected bandit’s informant, Kapido Halilu, and a logistics supplier, Umar Maipashi.

Food and medical supplies meant for the bandits were also confiscated, while the suspects were taken into custody for further investigation.