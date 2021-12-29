Bandits break into homes in Zamfara, gun down District Head, five others

A District Head identified as Alhaji Umaru Bawan Allah has been shot dead in an attack on Gada community in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Daily Trust gathered that five other persons were killed in the attack which happened in the wee hours of the day.

Residents said dozens of armed men stormed the community around 1am and went house to house, picking identified targets and shooting them dead.

The criminals also abducted unspecified number of people, including women and children, who were mostly captured when they were trying to escape.

A resident, identified as Aliyu, said: “However, the with the combined efforts of the local vigilantes and the security operatives the abducted residents were rescued.

“The armed men were intercepted at a spot near Karakkai community.

“The security operatives mobilised and the local vigilante helped to block their passage.

“After a heavy gunfight, the armed criminals abandoned the abducted victims probably because they were out gunned and out numbered.”

The spokesman of the Zamfara State Police Command, SP Muhammad Shehu, could not be reached for comment at the time of filing this report.