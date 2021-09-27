Bandits attack Sokoto joint military base, kill 15, many missing

Bandits allegedly attacked a joint military base code named “Burkusuma camp” in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State, killing 15.

Our reporter learnt that the base was located at Dama village of Sabon Birni Local Government Area.

The attack was said to have taken place in the early hours of last Friday.

“The bandits, who came in large number, surrounded the camp and started firing from different directions,” our source said

A former Chairman of Sabon Birni LGA, Engr. Idris Muhammad Gobir, fondly called Danchadi, who confirmed the attack, said many security operatives in the camp were still missing.

The marauders also burnt down two patrol vehicles and carted away another one which was used to convey food items stolen from the villagers.

Danchadi said that they received a report about the attack from a resident of the area who was using Nigerien network.

It could be recalled that mobile network around the area was shut down to give room for further operations by security agencies.

“But I will still contact him for more updates and get back to you,” he assured.

However, a prominent traditional ruler in the area confirmed that some vehicles were sent to evacuate corpses of the fallen heroes.

He said: “And over 10 trucks loaded with well armed soldiers are currently in the forest trailing the bandits.”

A personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, who sought for anonymity, confirmed to our reporter that three of their operatives were among the casualties.

“As I am talking to you, we are at the morgue to claim and recover their corpses for burial,” he said.

It was learnt that the bandits also attacked Katsira village and shot four persons.

Two of the victims were said to have died instantly, while the other two are receiving treatment at the undisclosed hospital.

The bandits were also said to have whisked away three persons from the village.

The spokesman of the 8 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major Yahaya Ngulde, could not comment on the issue, but directed our correspondent to reach out to the Director Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benjamin Onyeoku.

The General however did not pick calls or respond to a text message sent by our correspondent.

Similarly, the Public Relations Officer of the Sokoto State Police Command, ASP Sanusi Abubakar, said he was not aware of the attack.

However, the Sokoto State Commissioner for Security Matters, Colonel Garba Moyi (retd), confirmed the attack on the military base, but that he was not sure of the number of death.

Vanguard.