Bandits attack residence of Policeman attached to IRT, kill one

One person has been confirmed dead and another injured after bandits attacked the home of an officer attached to the Inspector General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team, ASP Aliyu Umar, at Kofar Kona area of Zaria Local Government Area in Kaduna State.

Daily Trust gathered that the bandits, who stormed the area a few minutes after 9pm, were in large number and headed straight for the home of the Police Officer, shooting sporadically to disperse residents.

Speaking to Daily Trust via phone, Umar, who confirmed the attack, said his house seemed to be the main target and told our correspondent that one Abubakar Aliyu was reportedly killed, while an elderly person identified as Abubakar was shot in the chest and has been rushed to hospital for medical attention.

He said: “My house was full of people numbering more than 20, including my friend who arrived from Egypt, my aged mother and my siblings.

“When I heard shootings, I opened my entrance door thinking it was police officers on patrol, but I saw three people holding guns and I quickly went back in and shut the door, then locked it.”

Umar, however, narrated that his action did not deter the bandits as they rained his home with bullets.

He added: “Thanks to Allah, none of my family members was affected.

“However, one Abubakar Sani was reportedly killed after he sustained a gunshot wound, while an elderly person, Abubakar, was shot in the chest and is being rushed to hospital for medical attention.”

Umar added that the bandits also rustled some unspecified number of cows from his Fulani neighbours just outside the Kodak Kona gate of Zaria city.

According to him, the area is now calm as a combined team of security agents that came to their rescue have saved the situation.