Bandits attack: NRC restores track access between Abuja and Kaduna

The Nigeria Railway Corporation has disclosed that the track access between Abuja and Kaduna is now restored.

The Managing Director of the Corporation, Fidet Okhiria, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday.

In the statement issued by Director Operations of the NRC, Niyi Alli, in Lagos, Okhiria explained that the south end of the tracks, destroyed by explosion, has been successfully joined with the north end.

He said: “In our concerted efforts at restoring the Abuja–Kaduna Train Service (AKTS) tracks corridor for resumption of service, please note the latest updates as follow:

“The connection of the AKTS line has been achieved. This implies that the major track components (Concrete Sleepers and Rails) have been completely laid.

“The south end of the tracks (which was destroyed by the explosion), has been successfully joined with the north end. Track access between Abuja and Kaduna is now restored.”

Okhiria said the technical team would continue with other track stabilisation works, including Ballasting, Temping, Fastening of accessories (clips, bolts and nuts) and Welding.

He reminded that the Loco 2502, which was involved in the accident (though not damaged) and trapped at the Rigasa end due to lack of route access, has now crossed to the Idu end.

The Managing Director added: “This has been taken to the workshop for proper examination and routine maintenance.”

Okhiria said as had been mentioned in earlier releases, the Abuja-Kaduna Train Service would resume soon with additional security measures put in place.

He reminded that passengers would be required to provide their NIN registration for verification prior to purchasing train tickets, adding that this was for improved passenger profiling and safety on board.

The Managing Director said: “We will continue to collaborate with security agencies to ensure that all persons being held are rescued unhurt and reunited with their families soon.

“We continue to pray for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate attack.

“We also pray that Almighty God to continue to grant the families of those who lost loved ones, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“We equally pray for the full recovery of those injured in the ill-fated AK9 train service of 28 March, 2022.”

Okhiria said in compliance with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive, it encourages anyone still looking for a loved one or for update to please contact the following numbers in its situation room: Lola 08023310145 and Mahmood 07038356015.

He said the NRC continues to express its profound gratitude to the security agencies for the continued support, especially for the security cover availed its officials and staff at the incident site.

The Managing Director said as customary, the corporation would update the general public of the latest developments.