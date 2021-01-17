The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has commended the police officers attached to the Police Mobile Force – 9 Squadron, Kano for displaying uncommon gallantry and repelling the attack on their convoy by bandits numbering about 100 along the Birnin-Gwari Funtua Highway on Friday on their way back to their base after the completion of their special duty.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, revealed this in a statement on Sunday.

The PMF Officers are personnel attached to Operation Puff Adder and deployed to Niger State in the sustained operation to reclaim public space and tackle incidents of banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes in the area.

Mba said contrary to unconfirmed reports in some sections of the media stating that 18 officers were kidnapped, 16 officers were attacked in the ambush.

The officers successfully repelled the attack accordingly and neutralised the bandits in their tens, while many of them scampered into the bush with gunshot injuries.

Mba said regrettably, four of the Officers paid the supreme price during the exchange of gun fire between the Police and the bandits, while an officer is still missing.

However, the remaining 11 officers led by their Unit Commander successfully recovered the bodies and firearms of their fallen colleagues, while concerted efforts are being intensified to rescue the officer still missing.

The IGP, while commiserating with the families of the officers who have yet again paid the supreme price in the service of our nation, assured that their death shall not be in vain.

Adamu assured the citizens that the Force is not deterred and will not relent in its commitment to delivering on its mandate and ensuring that all activities of bandits and other unscrupulous elements in the area and other parts of the country are brought to check.