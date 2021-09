Bandits attack Kaduna church, kill one, injure many

One person was killed and several others injured when gunmen on Sunday stormed the Evangelical Church Winning All, Gabaciwa, Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

This development and another attack in Igabi LGA was confirmed by the Kaduna State Government on Sunday.

One person was killed by bandits in the attack on Kamacha community in Igabi LGA.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed both incidents in a statement on Sunday.

Aruwan said security agencies reported the attack to the state government, adding that Governor Nasir El-Rufai had condemned the attack against the worshippers “in strongest terms”.

He said: “Security agencies reported to the government that the attack occurred at ECWA Church, Gabaciwa in Kachia local government.

“According to the report, a life was lost and some worshippers were seriously injured, who have been rushed to a medical facility.

“The security agencies are obtaining further details, on which the government will update the public in due course.

The Commissioner said El-Rufai was sad over the incident, “describing it as an evil act targetting innocent citizens exercising their constitutional and universal rights to religious freedom.

“The governor added that the attack on the worshippers was a divisive intent of the criminals leveraging religious sensitivity.

“The governor condoled the ECWA Church and the family of the deceased in particular, and prayed for the repose of the soul of the worshipper.

“The governor who is awaiting further reports on the incident has directed the Kaduna State State Emergency Management Agency to assess the area and provide succor to the victims receiving medical attention.”

Similarly, Aruwan said the governor condoled with the family of one Nasiru Abdullahi of Gobirawan Kamacha in Bina general area of Igabi LGA, who was killed by armed bandits.

He said: “The governor also prayed for the repose of his soul.

“As of the time of this update, government is awaiting other situation reports from security agencies.”