The convoy of the Emir of Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State, Alhaji Zubairu Maigwari, has been attacked by bandits.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Commissioner for internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Wednesday.

According to Aruwan, the official vehicle of the Emir was shot at by bandits at about 4:30pm on Monday around the Zonkoro axis of the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road in Chikun Local Government Area.

He said only the Emir’s driver and his orderly, a Police Inspector, were in the vehicle on their way to Kaduna when the incident occurred.

He said no life was lost.

In another incident, armed robbers barricaded a bridge leading to Kitansa village in Kauru Local Government Area and shot dead one Danladi Goriye, while another person, Sunday Garba, sustained gunshot wounds.

Similarly, armed bandits barricaded Buruku-Mando Road in the Igabi Local Government Area and opened fire on vehicles plying the road.

In the process, they killed one Abdullahi Baballe, a resident of Lema area in Mando.

In another development, Aruwan said troops of Operation Thunder Strike have neutralised two bandits during a raid on a suspected bandit camp, Rafin Rikamba, in Chikun LGA, while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

The Commissioner also disclosed that troops of Operation Safe Haven apprehended a suspected bandit informant, Muhammad Sani Abubakar, at Apyimbuu village in Zangon Kataf LGA.

The suspect has been handed over to the Police for further investigation.

Furthermore, Police personnel intercepted two brothers suspected to be gun runners, Abdullahi Samaila and Adamu Samaila, from Toro village in Bauchi State along the Kaduna-Saminaka Road with 150 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition concealed in the door of their vehicle.

The suspects, according to security agencies, confessed to supplying ammunition to three previously arrested suspects: Marcus Danladi, Danjuma Dachi and Ibrahim Haruna (arrested in late February), from Plateau State for onward supply to one Usman, popularly known as Gurgu, in Kaduna State.

The trio was arrested with 1,565 rounds of ammunition on February 28.

Following that, one Suleiman Tukur and his son, Shuaibu Suleiman, were arrested in Karahi as part of the same syndicate.

They were in possession of 231 rounds.