Bandits, amid music and dancing, engage in show of force

A video clip has surfaced online, apparently of a group of bandits in their own comfort zone/territory, having a good time.

In the two-minute-53-second clip can be seen some bandits, some in army military camouflage, some in police camouflage uniforms– all in high spirits, and slinging AK-47 rifles.

There is a standing musical group supplying music (in Hausa language). In the background can be seen many onlookers of different ages: adults, teenagers and children.

On the ground can be see empty cans of assorted drinks.

Some of the uniformed bandits could be seen taking turns to pick and operate a mounted AK-47 rifle, complete with an extended ammo belt.

Each bandit picks up the rifle, in full automatic mode, fires scores of salvos into the sky…to applause and chants of ‘Allahu Akbar’ from the excited onlookers.

It is not clear where or when the video was recorded, but the scene is definitely not a jungle.

However, some online commentators said the video was shot somewhere in Zamfara State.