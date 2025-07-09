Bandits ambush: Eight vigilantes killed, several missing in Plateau, says military

The headquarters of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) has strongly warned against unauthorized security actions by local vigilante groups following a deadly ambush that left eight vigilantes dead and several others unaccounted for in the Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State.

In contrast to media reports claiming that as least 70 vigilantes were killed in the area, OPSH clarified the circumstances in an official statement, debunking the exaggerated figures while confirming the loss of life during the incident.

According to OPSH, the vigilantes had mobilised from Kanam LGA on July 6, 2025, to carry out what was intended to be a self-organised security operation without prior notification to or coordination with OPSH troops.

The group made a stop at Kukawa community, reportedly to finalise administrative arrangements before proceeding to Odare Forest, the target of their operation.

However, their presence in Kukawa took a violent turn.

OPSH report indicates that the vigilantes clashed with residents, looted several shops, and forcefully seized more than 20 motorcycles from locals.

These actions, OPSH says, were carried out under the pretext of preparing for their onward movement to the forest.

Shortly after departing Kukawa, the vigilantes were reportedly ambushed by suspected bandits near Odare Forest.

Eight members of the group were killed in the attack, and several others remain missing.

Troops from OPSH’s Sector 2 in the Wase have launched a search and rescue mission to locate the missing individuals.

The bodies of the deceased have been recovered and given proper burials.

In a statement issued by the OPSH Media Information Officer, Major Samson Zhakom, the military task force warned against any further independent action by vigilante groups or individuals.

He emphasised that while OPSH acknowledges the desire of communities to protect themselves, such efforts must be coordinated with security agencies to avoid endangering lives and disrupting civil order.

“OPSH strongly cautions against the conduct of unauthorised operations. We urge all vigilante groups to seek proper clearance and coordination before embarking on any mission.

“The safety of operatives and the general public depends on structured and lawful engagement,” Zhakom said.

He further reassured residents of Plateau State of OPSH’s continued commitment to peace and stability across the region, and encouraged the public to support security agencies by sharing credible intelligence and reporting any suspicious activities.

OPSH reiterated that any group or individual who threatens peace or violates operational protocols, regardless of their intentions, will face the full weight of the law.

