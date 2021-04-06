Barely 48 hours after unknown gunmen attacked the headquarters of the Imo State Police Command, bandits again razed the Police Division in Ehime/Mbano in the state, setting some vehicles on fire on Tuesday.

The Police Spokesman in Imo State, SP Orlando Ikeokwu confirmed the attack on the Police Division to the News Agency of Nigeria.

NAN recalls that the Police Headquarters and the Correctional Center in Imo State were attacked by unknown gunmen on Sunday, while some inmates escaped in the process.

The attack occurred few hours after the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo; former Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; and other government functionaries visited the state to inspect the attacked facilities.

However, the PPRO said no life was lost in the latest attack.

Ikeokwu said: “Yes I can confirm to you that the police facility was attacked today by bandits.

“No casualty on the part of police, no loss of arms, but three vehicles were burnt in the process.”

NAN reports that the attack has brought the number of police facilities destroyed in the state between February and April to five.

They are Obowo, Aboh-Mbaise, Ihite Uboma, Isiala Mbano and Ehime Mbano as well as the police headquarters in the state.

NAN.