The Kaduna State Government said on Sunday that bandits killed seven persons in different parts of the state.

Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, confirmed this in a press statement on Sunday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said: “On a sad note, security agencies reported that bandits attacked some people in Kajinjiri village, Igabi local government area, and killed two residents.”

He said one person sustained gunshot injuries and was receiving treatment at a nearby health facility.

“Similarly, in Rago village, also in Igabi local government area, bandits killed two locals,” he said.

He explained that in a separate incident, gunmen invaded Kutura Station, Kajuru Local Government Area and killed three residents.

The Commissioner said Governor Nasir El-Rufai has noted the reports with sadness and condoled the families of those killed in both attacks, while offering prayers for the repose of their souls.

El-Rufai also wished the injured victims from Kajinjiri village a quick recovery.