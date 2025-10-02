Bandits abduct two serving LG councillors, chief Imam in Zamfara

In a brazen Independence Day attack, armed bandits invaded Gusau, Zamfara State capital, and abducted two serving councilors and a Chief Imam.

The victims, identified as Surajo Dangaladima, Councilor representing Gidan Goga Ward, and Rabi’u Bashari, Councilor representing Tsubiri Ward, both in Maradun Local Government Area, were seized on Wednesday night at Tsunami Quarters, Gusau, along with the Chief Imam of the area.

Confirming the incident, Chairman of Maradun Local Government Council, Hon. Sanusi Dosara, explained that the abduction occurred in Gusau and not within Maradun.

He disclosed that the bandits’ original target was a resident of Kaura-Namoda living in the area, but when they failed to locate him, they abducted the councilors and the Imam.

The spokesperson of the Zamfara State Police Command, DSP Yazid Abubakar, also confirmed the incident.

He said the command had deployed additional personnel to the area and assured that efforts were underway to trace the criminals and rescue the victims.

Abubakar urged residents to provide security agencies with timely and useful information about suspicious movements or criminal activities in their communities.