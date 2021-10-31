Bandits abduct nine close to Kaduna Baptist School, demand N50m

Bandits have abducted no fewer than nine persons in Dangilmi community, Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

This was confirmed by the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria in Kaduna State, Rev. Joseph John Hayab.

The CAN Chairman said the bandits had already demanded for N50 million ransom for the victims they abducted in the community not far from Bethel Baptist High School, where over 100 students were abducted in July 2021.

Hayab said: “They were abducted close to Jakaranda and the bandits are demanding for N50 million.

“Yesterday, Friday, I got calls from the villagers and even their leaders and I told them what can we do in such a situation.

“So today, Saturday, I had to call the leaders of our churches and the school management not to have anything to do with that premises for now.

“This is because we will look stupid if the bandits return to the area and abducted someone again.”