Bandits abduct ex-governor Yari’s in-law

Bandits have attacked Talata Mafara, the hometown of a former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, and abducted his brother-in-law, Auwal Hussain, and a neighbour.

The incident happened on Monday night, according to the Cable.

One of the former governor’s political associates, Bello Ruwan Bado, confirmed the abduction of Hussain, known as ‘King’.

Hussain’s sister is ex-governor Yari’s first wife, and is considered to be one his (Yari) closest persons.

According to report, the wife of Hussain’s neighbour, Surajo, was also kidnapped in the incident.

A neighbour, Mustapha Lawal, said he heard gunshots and the voices of the bandits.

“We heard when the bandits came in the night. They came on motorcycles and shot in the air to scare people. It was in the night around 11:30 p.m.

“The fact that bandits could come into this area considered to be the safest in Talata Mafara, which is also the second-largest town in the state, is scary. They operated for over an hour without security personnel coming to challenge them,” he said.

A friend of Mr Hussain, who craved anonymity, said they believed informants were involved.

“King has just returned from Dubai, and when the bandits came, they even asked him if he had brought anything for them from Dubai. They also didn’t kidnap anyone apart from the wife of King’s neighbor,” he said.

The police are yet to confirm the incident.