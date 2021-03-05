Suspected bandits have abducted about 60 persons in Ruwan Tofa village, Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Channels Television is reporting.

According to the television station, the attack occurred on Tuesday, with vehicles and shops set ablaze by the bandits.

An eyewitness, who spoke with Channels Television, lamented that his four wives and children were abducted by the armed men who left behind only his seven-year-old child.

He explained that a representative of the village head and his entire family as well as married women, children and some aged ones were among those abducted.

Residents of the village faulted the response of the security agencies to the attack, saying they made several calls to them as soon as the bandits arrive in the village.

They claimed that the security agencies promised to deploy operatives as soon as possible but none of them was seen up to the time when the bandits left the village.