Bandits abduct 13 Zaria Local Government Area workers

No fewer than 13 workers of Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State have been reported abducted by bandits on Zaria-Giwa Road.

This was revealed in a statement by the Kaduna State Students Wing of the Coalition of Northern Groups in Zaria.

According to the CNG, it will shut down Zaria if the victims, who are parents of their fellow students in higher institutions and mainly women, were not freed on time.

In a statement signed by its Kaduna State Coordinator, Jamilu Musa, the students warned gave a deadline of seven days to free the victims.

The CNG said: “It is unfortunate that so far, our Governments, both federal and state have glaringly failed in the vital area of providing public safety and security of lives and properties of Nigerians.

“The CNG Students Wing notes with utter perplexity and dismay the emerging trend of abandoning innocent citizens, particularly students and their parents to the mercy of the kidnappers without any sense of emergency from the authorities.

“We particularly note that among the kidnapped women of Zaria Local Government are several mothers of many of our fellow students in various institutions.

“While we feel the pain of the families, friends and relations of the kidnapped members of staff, we demand immediate action from the relevant authorities for their release, alive and safe and for government to demonstrate more commitment to the protection of citizens lives and properties.

“We wish to categorically state that enough is enough and students of northern Nigeria are no longer going to be disposed to sitting idly while the sanctity of the lives of their fellow students are there parents are infringed with impunity.

“We finally place the authorities on notice that failure to take visible and concrate action towards the safe rescue of all the parents and students involved in this latest incident and all others in captivity within the next one week would attract a mass action to shut down Zaria and compel positive action.”