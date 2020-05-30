The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has urged the Federal Government to recruit more personnel and properly fund security agencies to tackle insecurity in the country.

Abubakar made the call on Saturday while receiving the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, in his place in Sokoto.

The Sultan decried the increased cases of banditry, kidnapping and other security challenges leading wanton loss of lives and properties.

The Sultan expressed concern over the recent killings of 74 persons in Sabon Birni in Sokoto State and called for more measures to end the menace.

He also appealed to the Federal Government to provide law enforcement agencies with modern gadgets to promptly track down the criminals.

Abubakar advised the security agencies to strengthen their coordination and synergy for a more efficient result, adding that government response would improve citizens’ hope on security.

The Chief of Air Staff said he was in Sokoto to assess the situation and scale up operations in the area.

Abubakar said the visit was also to introduce more suitable security techniques to end the security challenges in the area.

He said the operations against banditry and insurgency were going on in Katsina and Sokoto States as directed by the President.

He underscored the importance of residents volunteering intelligence information to security agents for the success of the fight against banditry and other challenges in the area.

Meanwhile, the Air Chief met with Governor Aminu Tambuwal behind closed doors at the Government House as well as held a meeting with heads of security outfits.

He was briefed on the situations in the affected areas and also inspected facilities at the Sultan Abubakar International Airport Sokoto.