Banditry: Saraki reacts to killing of 38 Nigerians in Kaduna

Former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has reacted to Sunday’s attack on communities in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The former Kwara State Governor made his views known on his social media pages just hours after the bandits’ attack.

Saraki, who has reiterated the need for comprehensive security reform to stem the insecurity across the nation, condoled with the people of Kaduna State and Giwa Local Government Area.

The former Senate President stated: “I just received the reports of yesterday’s gruesome attack on multiple villages in the Giwa local government area of Kaduna State. From all indications, the intentional decimation of the affected communities is truly devastating.

“With 38 innocent lives lost to the actions of these terrorists, I can only imagine the pain that all the affected families and communities must be experiencing at this difficult time.

“As they mourn their losses, my family and I send our deepest and most heartfelt condolences and prayers to the people of Kaduna State and Giwa LGA.

“I also pray that Almighty Allah grants the souls of those we have lost a place amongst the righteous ones in Aljannah Firdaus.”