Banditry: Police present N60m cheque to families of six slain officers

The Kebbi State Police Command on Tuesday presented cheques worth N60 million to the families of six officers killed by bandits in active service in the state.

Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Nafi’u Abubakar, said this in a statement in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

The officers lost their lives during an encounter with the bandits while on guard duty at the GB Food Company, Gafara community of Ngaski Local Government Area of the state on March 15.

Abubakar said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Musa Baba, presented the cheques to the families on behalf of GB Food and Farms Company.

He said: “The cheques of N60 million were presented to the six families of the deceased, and each received N10 million.

“The company’s kind gesture is not only limited to supporting families of the deceased police officers, but also aimed at boosting morale of serving members of the force to do more in the fight against crime and criminality.”

The PPRO also quoted the Commissioner as advising the families to judiciously utilise the token in ameliorating their financial needs.

Speaking on behalf of the families, Fafa Ijantiku, appreciated the kind gesture of the Commissioner and the company.

Ijantiku prayed to the Almighty to continue to guide and protect them in all their future endeavours.