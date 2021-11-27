Banditry: Police arrest suspected female arms supplier, others in Zamfara

The Zamfara State Police Command says it has arrested a 30-year old woman who specialises in supplying arms and ammunition to bandits in Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina, Kaduna and Niger States.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ayuba Elkanah, disclosed this at a news conference in Gusau on Friday.

The command also said that it had succeeded in arresting several gangs of bandits and their collaborators through the operatives in the Police Tactical Team from the FIB/STS Force Headquarters, Abuja.

He attributed the feat to the intervention of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, through the deployment of Police Tactical Team from FIB/STS Force Headquarters, Abuja, headed by DSP Hussaini Gimba.

This, the Police Commissioner said, was owing to the IGP’s commitment to restoration of peace and security to Zamfara State.

He added that the tactical team was working in collaboration with the operatives of command in the ongoing police operations across the state.

“The operations led to serious gun battle with the bandits where unspecified number of bandits were fatally injured, with others escaping with possible gunshot wounds,” Elkanah said.

He added that 10 assorted AK-47 rifles, with magazines containing 143 rounds of live ammunition, were recovered from the scene.

The police boss added that the 30-year-old suspect was arrested on October 25 at about 9:30pm by the command’s police tactical operatives in collaboration with FIB/STS.

He said that the suspect, a native of Kaura Namoda Local Government Area, specialised in supplying arms and ammunition to bandits in Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Kaduna, Katsina and Niger States.

The Police Commissioner said that the suspect was arrested at Gada Biyu area of Bungudu Local Government Area with 991 rounds of AK-47 live ammunition being conveyed from Dabagi Village in Sokoto for delivery to a notorious kingpin.

He said that the bandits had been terrorising Zamfara and the neighbouring states, stressing that investigation on the matter was already in progress.

Elkanah further said that the suspect, upon interrogation, confessed to the crime and had provided information that made the police to swing into action.

This, he said, had led to recovery of a large quantity of dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp at Gwiwa village in Kaura Namoda LGA.

The Police Commissioner also said that another suspect was arrested in Gusau, based on intelligence that he had been collaborating with other notorious bandits in Maradun and Bungudu council areas.