The Inspector-General of Police, Muhammad Adamu says he is meeting with police officers and relevant stakeholders to evolve new strategies to secure Katsina State from activities of bandits and kidnappers.

The IGP who stated this at the opening of meeting in Katsina on Wednesday said, “I came to Katsina to see the officers and men of the command in order to re-strategise and make sure that we make Katsina a crime-free state

The meeting is holding barely one week after the 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, kidnapped on Dec. 11, were rescued.

“Recently, we are aware of what happened when some students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, were kidnapped.

“It was an unfortunate situation, and we have resolved that we should never allow such a situation to happen again.

“For us to do that, I felt that I should come and re-strategise with the officers and men, especially the Tactical Unit, area commanders, divisional police officers and the commanders of Operation Puff Adder.

“What happened will never and should never happen again,” Adamu said.

He urged the men and officers of the Nigeria Police to do more in the effort at providing security adding that internal security “is the role of the police and police is the lead agency responsible for that internal security.

“And for that reason, we should never give opportunity for criminals to strive.

“In planning not to allow that, I believe we need to re-strategise with other stakeholders, the citizens of the state, the Miyetti-Allah and other law enforcement agencies.

“So that every nooks and crannies will be manned and not allow any space for these criminals to operate,” he said.

Earlier, the state Commissioner of Police Sanusi Buba, said that the meeting was an avenue for various stakeholders discuss on new strategies to secure the state.