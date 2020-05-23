Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has announced the continuation of peace deals with leaders of bandits operating in the state for the attainment of total peace in the state.

The governor stated this on Saturday in Gusau while condoling families of those attacked by bandits in some villages in the state.

He sympathised with families affected by the recent wave of banditry in the villages of Unguwar Rogo, Karda, Bidda and Kajera of Tsafe Local Government Area as well as Kabaje of Kaura-Namoda LGA.

Matawalle prayed Almighty Allah to grant the souls of those who lost their lives an eternal abode in paradise, and their families the courage to bear the loss.

He said: “I have been working round the clock, having sleepless nights, holding meetings with the security chieftains and other stakeholders.

“We have assurances from the leaders of Fulani groups who have embraced our peace overtures that they will reach out to the recalcitrant groups responsible for the attacks and persuade them to accept our peace pact.

“While we are committed to our dialogue and reconciliation initiative, we will spare no effort in enforcing the security of lives and property of our people.”

Matawalle added that the state government would continue to honour the agreement reached with the bandits who chose the path of peace, but would confront those who reneged with the full force of the law.

The governor, who called on members of the public to report any suspicious movement to the nearest security post for prompt action, urged them not to relent in praying for lasting peace in the state and the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that last week’s attacks in the affected villages left no fewer than 10 persons dead and several others wounded before the arrival of security agents.