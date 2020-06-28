The Emir of Daura, Dr. Umar Farouk, has commended the Nigerian Army for viable campaigns aimed at curtailing the security challenges in the Daura Emirate of Katsina State.

Farouk gave the commendation when the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, paid him a courtesy visit on Sunday in Daura.

The emir, who spoke in Hausa Language, disclosed that the town had been enjoying peace owing to the commitment of the military.

Farouk said the Nigerian Army had set up a Forward Operation Base and Battalion in Daura town to enhance response to security threats in the area.

He noted that the dynamic nature of the war against banditry required the understanding and cooperation of all citizens.

The monarch prayed for the of the military in their operations aimed at securing the nation.

Farouk further urged the people to support the military by providing useful information on suspicious persons, movements and activities in the communities for the campaigns to succeed.

Also speaking, Buratai said his visit was to solicit for more prayers and guidance of the Emir in the fight against banditry in Katsina State and Northwest region.

Buratai, who is on an operational visit to the state, assured the emirate council and the people of the renewed vigour of the Nigerian Army to tackle the security challenges in the country.

He said his visit was in response to the concerns occasioned by the recent spate of banditry activities in different parts of the state.

The COAS added that senior officers of the Nigerian Army were in the state to implement the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari, to contain the untoward security challenges in the country.

According to him, Nigerian Army is concerned about the surge in attacks by bandits in Katsina and other states.

He said: “It is a concern for the President and Commander-in-Chief; he has expressed the concern and the disappointment in the lingering insecurity.

“All hands must be on deck to ensure that the insecurity is contained.

“That is why we are here to see how we can contain the insecurity and surely by the grace of Allah, we will do our best and it won’t be beyond us.

“We will use this opportunity to solicit your continuous prayers, guidance and goodwill as you have always been doing and it is just a matter of time, we will get this over.

“We pray that the issue of insecurity not only in the North West but across the country will also be dealt with completely.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Buratai also visited troops at the 171 Battalion, where he received operational brief from the commander.