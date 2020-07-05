The Nigerian Army on Sunday donated bags of rice and gallons of cooking oil to victims of banditry drawn from communities in Kaura Namoda Emirate of Zamfara State.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, made the donation through the Army Chief of Transformation and Innovation, Major General Emmanuel Njoku.

Buratai said the gesture was to complement efforts of the federal and state governments.

“This will complement the palliatives being extended to the Nigerian populace by the federal and state governments during this COVID-19 pandemic as well as portray the army in a positive light,” he said.

He also said the gesture was part of the army’s corporate social responsibility, and urged the residents to continue to give credible information to flush out criminals from their areas.

Responding, the Emir of Kaura Namoda, Alhaji Sanusi Asha, thanked the army for the gesture.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the army is giving palliatives to the poor and vulnerable simultaneously in the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory as part of activities marking its 2020 Nigerian Army Day Celebration.