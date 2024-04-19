Bandit leader seeks peace in new video after military attacks

A bandit leader in Zamfara State has called for peaceful negotiations after successive bombardments by the Nigerian military dismantled their hideouts.

This followed the announcement by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, that the FG has stopped ransom payments.

The bandit leader, who called himself Gabar Haliyu and spoke in broken English, made the appeal in a video while addressing members of his gang.

In the video obtained by PRNigeria, Haliyu said the negotiations became necessary to save lives and allow Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State to run the affairs of the state peacefully.

Also Read:

He said: “I need to send a message to Dr Dauda Lawal Dare.

“As of today, we need to co-exist peacefully in Zamfara State.

“The continuous conflict will not give us the desire for peace for development.

“Looking at history, you can tell that negotiations are critical.

“The military attacked, and our cattle were taken away after the destruction of our houses.

“This is not a good thing.

“The government can achieve peace through negotiations.

“Attacks and counter attacks through violence that lead to deaths are not good.

“Not all Fulani are criminals.

“We are nomadic Fulani who want peace.

“The government should listen to our grievances, please.”

PRNigeria gathered that some elderly and respected Fulanis, known as Ardos, have lately engaged the armed bandits to lay down their arms and embrace peace.

The Ardos played prominent roles by facilitating the recent releases of abducted students from captivity.

An intelligence source told PRNigeria: “The release of some of the abducted students was facilitated by ‘Ardos’ who are respected religious and community leaders among the Fulani.

“Ardos’s interventions were voluntary.

“That was why the usual ransom payments were not made; they are desirous of non-kinetic approaches in tackling herder-farmer clashes and banditry associated with Fulanis.”

Meanwhile, Mallam Ribadu has said the Federal Government freed many kidnapped victims in the country without paying any ransom.

He also said that since the coming of this administration, the country has not had any organised terrorist attacks, adding that most of the roads hitherto unsafe for commuters are now secure for travellers at any time of the day.

Ribadu said this while delivering a paper, titled: “Navigating the Maze: Addressing Multi-Dimensional Insecurity Challenges in Northern Nigeria,” at the combined convocation lecture of Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto on Thursday.

He said: “Since assuming office, we have successfully freed over a thousand individuals, many of whom were villagers held captive for as long as two to three years.

“We have successfully secured the release of abducted students from the Federal University of Gusau and school children in Kuriga, among others.

“These results were achieved without paying any ransom. Our approach utilises evidence as the foundation of our non-kinetic strategies.”

PRNigeria.