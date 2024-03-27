Bandit flaunts ransom money on social media + Video, photo

A bandit has been seen showing off ransom money he collected from his victims in a Tiktok video.

The video, shared by @user6327843453676 and which has over 3000 followers, caused several reactions on Tuesday.

A counterinsurgency expert and security analyst, Zagazola Makama, reacted to the content of the video on his X handle on Tuesday.

Also Read:

Makama tweeted: “Audacity: Bandit on Tiktok flaunting and showing off ransom money he collected from his victims.

“The user of the account has 3000 followers, some of them are bandits who openly show off their rifles and are dressed in military or police uniforms.

“Tiktok platform has given room for insurgents to promote their campaign of terror without being restricted.”

Other contents by the TikTok user included those where he flaunted guns and military camouflages.

Bandit flaunts ransom in TikTok video



Diddy I #verydarkman Dollar I Messi I Femi Adebayo pic.twitter.com/UmEjim1CzB — The Eagle Online (@DEagleOnline) March 27, 2024