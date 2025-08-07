Bandit attacks force entire Sokoto communities to flee homes

Widespread fear and tension have gripped residents of Tureta and Dange/Shuni Local Government Areas of Sokoto State as relentless bandit attacks continue to ravage communities, forcing hundreds of families to abandon their homes in desperation.

For months, residents—primarily women and children—have fled under the cover of night to seek refuge in open spaces, bushes, and under trees, unable to sleep indoors due to the persistent threat of violence.

“I have not entered my house in three months,” said Halima, a displaced mother of four from Tureta. “Every night, we sleep under a tree. We live in fear, not knowing if the next sound we hear will be the bandits.”

More than a dozen villages across both LGAs have been subjected to repeated invasions.

Armed groups have looted homes, rustled livestock, and abducted residents with impunity, deepening the region’s humanitarian crisis.

The economic foundation of the area—livestock and small-scale farming—has been decimated.

Villagers report losing hundreds of cattle, goats, and sheep, plunging many into extreme poverty and hunger.

“We used to farm and rear animals. That was how we survived,” said Malam Musa, a village elder in Dange/Shuni. “Now we have nothing. The bandits have taken everything.”

Community leaders and residents have repeatedly appealed to security agencies and state authorities, lamenting the absence of sustained protection and the emboldened confidence of the attackers.

A senior official in Tureta LGA, who requested anonymity, admitted the severity of the crisis.

“We are working with security agencies, but the terrain and frequency of attacks have overwhelmed our efforts.”

Children are among the worst affected. Schools have either shut down or become inaccessible due to insecurity, raising concerns over long-term psychological trauma and the erosion of education in the region.

Amid rising pressure, community leaders are urging the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in the affected areas and deploy a permanent military presence to restore law and order.

Humanitarian organizations and civil society groups are also calling on the Sokoto State Government to provide immediate emergency relief—including food, shelter, and medical assistance—to displaced families.

In response, Colonel Ahmed Usman (rtd), Special Adviser to the Sokoto State Governor on Security Matters, acknowledged the crisis but insisted that the government is taking steps to restore peace.

“The state is conducting ongoing operations in collaboration with security operatives, which have yielded significant success,” Col. Usman said.

“Thanks to the tireless efforts of our conventional security forces and community guards, we are working closely with community leaders to restore normalcy.

“His Excellency, the Governor of Sokoto, is fully committed to supporting all security efforts,” he stated.

Col. Usman appealed for continued public support and prayers, expressing optimism that the state would overcome the current security challenges.

Post Views: 19