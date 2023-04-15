Banana Island Collapsed Building: Lagos confirms death of ‘unaccounted’ man

The Lagos State Government has confirmed the death of one man, said to have been unaccounted for, when the roll call was taken at the site of the collapsed seven-storey building at Banana Island, Ikoyi.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, made this known in a statement on Thursday.

The collapsed building is located at 1st Avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi.

According to Omotoso, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency workers’ search and recovery efforts unearthed the remains of the adult male hitherto unaccounted for by site supervisors.

He said the excavation of the site, using the architectural designs, continues.

The site has been divided into quadrants for a painstaking search and rescue operation.

Quadrants 2 and 3 have been levelled to ground zero, with the search operation completed.

Quadrant 4 is ongoing.

Twenty-five people were rescued from the site when the building went down on Wednesday.

Omotoso said the rescued persons are all doing fine, adding: “When a roll call was done by the site supervisors, everyone was accounted for.

“Nobody could ascertain whether the victim whose body was found this morning was on the site – as of the time the roll call was taken.”