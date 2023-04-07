Ban: We’ve settled with WAEC, begun 2023 registration — Ebonyi

All public schools in Ebonyi State have commenced registration of eligible candidates for the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination of the West African Examination Council.

This is contrary to reports in some media outlets positing that many schools in the State may not write the years WASSCE.

The reason adduced was the de-recognition imposed on them by the examination body.

The State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Sunday Nwangele, gave the clarification Wednesday in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital.

Recall that the WAEC as part of outcome of its 74th National Examination Committee meeting held from October 10 to 12, 2022, derecognized some schools across the country for WASSC examinations due to alleged widespread malpractices.

The Council as a punishment prohibited the schools from registering and participating in WAEC conducted WASSC examinations for two consecutive years or a fine of N500,000 each, plus other logistics charges.

Some Ebonyi State secondary schools, numbering 345: 196 public and 149 private schools, were among those derecognized.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner, interacting with journalists in his office, explained that the State has resolved the contentious issues with WAEC, and secured approval for student’s registration for the examination, especially for the affected public schools.

For the affected 345 schools in the State, the total penalty sum amounted to N172.5 million, out of which public schools took a share of N98 million.

The Commissioner noted that the State took up the fight with WAEC, demanding evidence, which WAEC failed to provide, adding that no Malpractice Form was exhibited against the schools by Council.

Nwangele explained that following the intervention of Governor David Umahi, the State had brokered peace with the Council and since received approval, especially for public schools.

The development, he observed, was aimed at protecting the future of the intelligent and cherished Ebonyi children.

Nwangele explained: “WAEC has approved that all the schools in Ebonyi should register for WASSC Examinations.

“As it stands in Ebonyi State now, all, especially the public schools, are registered for WAEC SSC examinations, 2023, without limitations.

“And our Governor has made commitments to that effect, and there is no confusion at all.

“The State government has made efforts to restore peace with WAEC, and our children are preparing to write their examinations and come out in flying colours as usual, and we have very good working relationship with WAEC.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner has extended the State Government’s warning to all school principals, public and private, to ensure that traditional academic integrity of the State continues to be strictly maintained.

Nwangele added: Furthermore, to drive home our displeasure over all forms of malpractices, which is not traditional in our State, the Governor directed me to convey very stern warning to all school principals that any school henceforth with confirmed case of examination malpractice, the principal will immediately be sacked.”