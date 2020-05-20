The Ebonyi State Government has confirmed a total of 13 COVID-19 cases in the State so far.

The confirmation was part of outcome of the periodic COVID-19 Statewide broadcast by Governor David Umahi on Wednesday at the new Government House, Centenary City, Abakaliki.

The total cases comprise the nine precious ones and additional four cases confirmed on Tuesday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The Governor, who gave a breakdown of the cases, noted that all of the positive cases were returnees from other States in spite of the lockdown.

According to him, out the 13, nine were from Izzi, while two were from Ohaozara, and one each from Ezza North and Ikwo local government areas.

Umahi, who decried the fact that none of the positive cases in the State manifested symptoms, noted that the trend poses greater danger in the fight against the pandemic.

He warned Ebonyi people to disregard Social Media deceits concerning the reality of the virus, but to religiously observe all preventive measures as enunciated by the NCDC, government and other partners.

He informed that two patients have been treated and discharged after consistently testing negative.

Umahi, who seized the event to warn that Ebonyi State will not allow Almajiris in the State, also warned Cattle rearers to keep away from the Government House and its environs.

Umahi said: “Shockingly and surprisingly, in Ebonyi State now, we have a total of 13 cases.

“And the way in which these cases are coming up is quite shocking in that none of the cases in Ebonyi State is showing symptoms at all.

“We were only able to find out by testing, which means they can be going about their duties infecting others.

“And some people will be going about spreading that there is no COVID-19 in the State…

“Ebonyi will not allow Almajiris.

“They should go to their States of origin.

“We should begin as a people to tell ourselves the truth.

“I have directed the Chief Security Officer to meet with his security people.

“I don’t want to see any cow within the place of Centenary City.

“It is an insult.

“How can I be struggling with cows to come into the Government House?

“I don’t want to see it again.

“Igbo cow or Fulani cow, we will not allow it again.”

The Governor commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the systematic manner he had been handling the lockdown restrictions occasioned by the pandemic.

He however expressed worry that he may consider total lockdown of the State if infections continue to rise in spite of the untiring efforts of the government and the committee.

While commending the State COVID-19 palliative sub-Committee headed by the Speaker of the State Assembly, Francis Nwifuru, the Governor noted that the State has received about N250 million with other food items from CACOVID and other groups as additional palliatives.

He further charged health workers, security agencies and others to intensify their surveillance in order to ensure that positive case were nipped at the borders.