Bamise: Court sentences BRT driver to death by hanging

A Lagos State High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square Annexe, has sentenced Andrew Ominikoron, a driver of Bus Rapid Transit, BRT, to death by hanging for the murder of Bamise Ayanwola, a 22-year-old fashion designer.

The trial Judge, Sherifat Sonaike, gave the judgment on Friday.

Ominikoron was arraigned on a five-count charge bordering on murder, conspiracy, and rape, in connection with the death of Ayanwola, as well as the sexual assault of Dr. Anosike Victoria and the rape of one Maryland Ojiezelu.

According to the charge, the murder occurred on February 26, 2022, at about 7pm near the Lekki-Ajah Conservation Expressway, Lagos.

The prosecution said Ominikoron conspired with others now at large and forcefully had sexual intercourse with Bamise after which he murdered her.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the offence.

While giving his testimony during trial earlier, the convict told the court that he illegally picked up Bamise at the Chevron bus stop on a return trip to Oshodi after he had off-loaded passengers on the Oshodi-Ajah route at around 8pm that day.

Delivering judgment on Friday, Justice Sonaike ruled that the Lagos State Government, which prosecuted the case, had successfully proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

“For the death of Oluwabamise Ayanwola, you will be hanged by the neck until you are dead. May God have mercy upon you,” the judge declared in her pronouncement.

