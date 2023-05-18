Bamise: Another victim has spoken up – Prosecution

A police inspector on Thursday testified that one Dr Victoria Anuke has spoken up as another victim of a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) driver, Andrew Ominnikoron charged with murder of Oluwabamise Ayanwole.

The female inspector testified at Ominnikoron’s trial before a Lagos High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square.

The police officer was cross-examined by the defendant’s counsel, Abayomi Omotubuora.

Ominnikoron is facing five counts bordering on rape, conspiracy, sexual assault and murder.

The charge was preferred against him by Lagos State Government.

The witness said that the police became aware of Anuke’s matter when an interview conducted on the defendant at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Ikeja, was published on social media by an unknown person.

She said that Anuke saw it, clicked on the defendant’s pictures, discovered that he was the same driver who sexually harassed her on Dec. 29, 2021, in a BRT.

“She decided to volunteer and speak out. She first dropped the message on her friend’s social media space.

“The police saw it and searched for her to ensure she was not making up the story.

“She voluntarily came to speak up about her own experience to ensure that justice is done,” the inspector said.

However, when asked if any investigation was carried out to ascertain if the defendant was actually the same driver as alleged by Anuke, the witness said that the answer was in the case file.

When asked if she did any forensic investigation on the video camera in the bus to ascertain that Anuke was actually in the bus that day, she said there was no functional camera in the buses involved in the case.

After cross-examination of the witness, prosecution counsel, Dr Babajide Martins, said that there was no re-examination for the witness.

He asked for adjournment to bring the final witness for the prosecution.

Justice Sherifat Sonaike adjourned the case until June 5 for continuation of trial.

Lagos State Government alleges that Ominnikoron conspired with others at large, raped and murdered Ayanwole, a fashion designer and 22-year-old passenger of the bus.

According to the government, the alleged incidents occurred on Feb. 26, 2022.

It alleges that the defendant had sexual intercourse with Ayanwole without her consent and murdered her between Lekki-Ajah Expressway and Carter Bridge, both in Lagos State, at 7.00 p.m.

It also alleges that the defendant and others at large threw Ayanwole out of a moving BRT between Lekki-Ajah Expressway and Cater Bridge.

The prosecution also alleges that the defendant, on Nov. 25, 2021, raped one 29-year-old Maryjane Odezulu at the Ajah Conservation Centre on Lekki-Ajah Expressway.

It equally alleges that the defendant sexually harassed Anuke on Ketu-Oshodi axis of Lagos State, on Dec. 29, 2021.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 165, 223, 260 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.