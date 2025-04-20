Bamidele urges leaders to emulate Christ’s example, shun divisive politics 

The Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele on Sunday celebrated with Christians worldwide to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ, asking leaders across boards to shun divisive agenda and narratives that could compound the country’s challenges.

Bamidele, currently representing Ekiti Central in the Senate, disclosed that the authority of the National Assembly “is in the process of developing legal frameworks for the creation of state police as one of the measures to address insecurity in the country.”

In his Easter message on Sunday, the senate leader urged Nigerians at large “to consciously reflect on the virtues of Jesus Christ; learn from His consecration and live His life of purpose rooted in the pursuit of justice, love and redemption for humanity”.

The message reads thus: “As we celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ our Lord, it is exigent we reflect on His virtues; learn from His consecration and live His life of purpose rooted in the pursuit of justice, love and redemption for humanity.

“Despite the animosity He suffered and opposition He faced, Jesus Christ consciously sought and secured freedom for the captives, peace for the troubled, comfort for the sorrowful, love for the dejected, justice for the oppressed and hope for those who are in despair.

Also Read:

“In Nigeria today, Christ’s example clearly presents us a glimpse of how we should live together as compatriots and not competitors, collaborators and not combatants, comrades and not contenders in the task of building a viable and virile federation that will serve the interest of all.

“The recent killings in Benue and Plateau states negated outright the virtues of peace and love that Jesus Christ taught during His days. The recurrent utterances by some political and sectional figures also belied the values of courage, perseverance and tolerance He evidently lived for. No country develops as a result of one section rising up against another vice versa.

“While the authority of the National Assembly is in the process of developing legal frameworks for the establishment of state police as one of the measures to address insecurity in the country, we urge security agencies to work together as a team to track and apprehend all the masterminds and sponsors of terror attacks nationwide.

“We appeal to some political actors that always lash on the country’s challenges to push divisive narratives to learn from the example of Jesus Christ. Such actors are no longer playing opposition politics, but simply taking advantage of the country’s internal conditions in the pursuit of their own parochial political outcomes.

“Nigeria is our ultimate project. As a parliament, we are committed to the actualisation of this project. This is evident in all the legislative initiatives we are pushing since the birth of the 10th National Assembly. And our goal is to build a federation that will be noted for peace, progress and prosperity anywhere in the world.

“Regardless of their ethnicity, politics and religion, all actors should shun all forms of divisive utterance and join forces against the common foes of Nigeria and not to subvert our effort to build a strong and virile federation,” the senate leader pleaded.

Post Views: 24