Bamidele to Tinubu: Use diplomacy to secure release of Ekweremadu from UK prison

At the Valedictory session of the ninth Senate, Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, has urged the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to deploy diplomatic shuttle to ensure the release of Senator Ike Ekwremadu in the United Kingdom.

Senator Bamidele made the plea in his remarks during the valedictory session of the 9th Senate on Saturday in Abuja.

He said what happened to Senator Ekweremadu could happen to any parent, thereby calling on President Tinubu to deploy all the necessary diplomatic shuttle for the release of the former Deputy Senate President from a United Kingdom prison.

He said: “My heart goes to that gentleman, Distinguished Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

“What happened to him is something that could have happened to any parent.

“It is our own call to President Bola Tinubu that the administration should resume all the necessary diplomatic shuttle to ensure that Senator Ike Ekweremadu is released.”

It could be recalled that the former Deputy Senate President was sentenced to nine years and eight months in prison for organ trafficking in May 2023.

The sentencing was done at the Central Criminal Court, Old Bailey, UK.

Bamidele also mourned four Senators who died while serving the people of their Senatorial Districts in the National Assembly: Senator Bayo Osinowo, Senator Rose Oko, Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu and Senator Ignatius Longjam.