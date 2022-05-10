Bamidele submits APC re-election forms for Ekiti Central seat

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, on Monday submitted his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for reelection in 2023 as the representative of Ekiti Central Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

Senator Bamidele confirmed the development in a statement issued by his Media Office in Abuja on Monday.

He pledged to attract more dividends of democracy to the people of Ekiti Central Senatorial District if re-elected.

He also thanked the leadership of the APC in Ekiti State and party members for their continuous support towards his re-election.

The statement reads: “Today Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele submitted his nomination and expression of interest forms, at the International Conference Center, Abuja.

“Bamidele after submitting the nomination and expression of interest form appreciated the leadership of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ekiti State and members of the party for their continuous support towards his re-election to the Red Chamber in 2023.”