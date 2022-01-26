Bamidele petitions IGP over alleged plan to disrupt Ekiti APC primaries

The Campaign Organisation of Senator Opeyemi Bamidele has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, over an alleged plan by some political elements to cause mayhem in Ekiti State ahead of the forthcoming governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress slated for January 27.

This was contained in a petition signed by Akin Olayisade, the Director-General of the campaign organisation on Tuesday.

Olayisade, according to the petition, alleged that one of the governorship aspirants had instructed some people to unleash violent attacks on some All Progressives Congress leaders and members before and after the exercise.

The DG said the aim was to enable the criminal elements perpetrate planned manipulation of the primary in favour of their preferred candidate.

The campaign organisation said the plan had been perfected in connivance with some highly placed persons, whose names were not mentioned to work together to unleash mayhem on party members in the state.

The petition, dated January 22, 2022, reads: “We are constrained to bring to the knowledge of the Inspector General of Police,(IGP) the orchestrated plan to cause mayhem in the forthcoming APC primary Election scheduled to hold on Thursday, January 27.

“Authentic information has it that some characters have concluded plans with their cohorts in Akure and Ikare neighbouring Ondo State.

“The alleged criminals were reportedly working in connivance with some highly placed persons.

“In order to have free and fair primary election, the security agents, particularly the police must be on the alert before, during and after the primary election.”