Bamidele mourns Akeredolu, Na’Abba, says Nigeria has lost patriots

Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, mourned the passing of Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Ghali Umar Na’Abba, who gave up at 67 and 65 respectively

Bamidele is also Chairman of the Southern Senators Forum in the ninth National Assembly.

He lamented that Nigeria had actually lost two patriotic sons to the cold hands of death at the time the country most required their services.

In a statement by his Directorate of Media and Public Affairs Wednesday, Bamidele described the duo of Akeredolu and Na’Abba as illustrious citizens, who leveraged the public offices they occupied at different times to defend and promote the interests of their people.

Bamidele, specifically, reflected on his encounter with Akeredolu not only as the Governor of Ondo State (2017-2023), but also as the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (2008-2010) and Attorney-General of Ondo State (1997-1999), during which he served with utmost commitment.

As the Chairman of the Southwest Governors Forum (2018-2023), Bamidele observed that Akeredolu would be remembered for how he provided strong leadership that culminated in the establishment of the Western Nigeria Security Network (a.k.a Operation Amotekun).

He equally observed that the establishment of Operation Amotekun “eventually brought about order and stability in all South-west states and reduced activities of notorious herdsmen, occupying our farmlands, kidnapping our people; raping our women and displacing our people from their ancestral roots.”

Bamidele noted that Akeredolu would also be remembered for how he valiantly pushed for a true federation; fought the cause of the downtrodden; advocated the rule of law and stood sturdily against injustice at the different phases of his public life.

The senate leader also described Hon. Na’Abba as an astute, fearless and progressive legislator, who stood against the undue interference of the executive between 1999 and 2003 in defence of the independence of the National Assembly.

According to him, Hon. Na’Abba fought hard for the independence of the legislature; committed himself to the principle of separation of powers and promoted the rule of law in his pursuit of a new Nigeria where unity and faith, peace and progress truly prevail in all spheres of life.